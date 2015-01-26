(Adds details on the person, second suspected case)
By Julie Gordon
VANCOUVER Jan 26 A Vancouver area resident has
tested positive for the H7N9 avian flu virus in the first
documented case of the infection in a human in North America,
the Canadian government said on Monday.
The woman, who is in her 50s, had returned to Canada from
China and is recovering from the illness in self-isolation, the
Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement.
"I want to emphasize that the risk to Canadians is very low
because there is no evidence of sustained human-to-human
transmission of H7N9," Gregory Taylor, Canada's Chief Public
Health Officer, said at a news conference in Ottawa.
Taylor said the woman returned to Canada on Jan. 12 after
visiting numerous locations in China and began to feel ill two
days later on Jan. 14.
"All evidence is indicating that it is likely the individual
was infected following exposure in China," he said. "We don't
know at this time how the individual contracted the virus."
The woman's male travel partner, also in his 50s, has
symptoms and was likely infected at the same time, although the
second case has not been confirmed, health officials said.
The H7N9 virus passes between birds, but experts say there
is not enough evidence to prove it passes between humans. Most
cases report contact with poultry, usually in live poultry
markets, the Canadian health agency said.
The virus first infected three people in China in March
2013. In 2014, it infected 453 people, killing 175 of them,
according to the World Health Organization.
Two people reportedly died of the H7N9 virus in China's
coastal Fujian province earlier this month, and recent human
cases have been reported in the Jiangxi and Zhejiang provinces,
and Shanghai.
The H7N9 virus has not been detected in birds in Canada.
