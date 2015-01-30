TORONTO Jan 30 The husband of a woman who
tested positive for the H7N9 avian flu virus earlier this week
was also infected, likely from a common source during their
visit to China, Canadian federal and provincial governments
confirmed on Friday.
The couple, residents of British Columbia, exhibited
symptoms one day apart and likely did not infect each other,
Canada's chief public health officer and British Columbia's
deputy provincial health officer said in a joint statement.
Evidence suggests the virus does not transmit easily between
humans, with most known cases involving exposure to live
poultry, the health agencies said.
Their cases are the first documented cases of H7N9 infection
in North America. The H7N9 virus has not been detected in birds
in Canada.
The virus first infected three people in China in March
2013. In 2014, it infected 453 people, killing 175 of them,
according to the World Health Organization.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Alan Crosby)