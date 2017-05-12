BEIJING May 12 China reported 24 human fatalities from H7N9 bird flu in April, the national health authority said on Friday, compared with 47 deaths in March.

It also reported 81 cases of human infection from H7N9 bird flu for last month, according to a statement posted on the website of the National Health and Family Planning Commission. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)