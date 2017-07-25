FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Guangzhou to further restrict live poultry trade
July 25, 2017 / 10:19 AM / a day ago

China's Guangzhou to further restrict live poultry trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, July 25 (Reuters) - Southern Chinese metropolis Guangzhou will expand restrictions to more live poultry markets next month to help prevent human infection with bird flu, Xinhua reported on Tuesday.

* Restrictions in place since 2014 will be expanded to new areas of the city, said the official news agency, citing city authorities

* In restricted areas, only slaughtered poultry can be sold, and no new live poultry markets can be established

* Previous measures restricting live poultry trade have effectively reduced the risks of human bird flu infection, Xinhua said, citing an official from Guangzhou Health and Family Planning Commission

* All human infections with H7N9 bird flu in Guangzhou in the past three years were in areas where live poultry trade was not restricted, added the report, citing official data

* Guangzhou is a major hub for China's live poultry trade

* H7N9 bird flu has killed at least 281 people in China since October, in the worst wave of disease since the strain emerged in 2013 (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton)

