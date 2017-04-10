UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 10 Denmark will on Wednesday lift an order to keep poultry flocks indoors as the threat of bird flu has lessened, the Ministry of Environment and Food said in a press release on Monday.
Denmark was officially declared free of bird flu in February and has since reestablished exports to a number of countries that had previously introduced trade restrictions on Danish poultry.
The first Danish H5N8 bird flu was detected at a poultry farm north of Copenhagen in November. (Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen, editing by Teis Jensen)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources