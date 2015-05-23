(Corrects French industry group name, shows it referred to
Dutch interest, not farm ministry spokesman)
* Some food companies scout for egg supplies abroad
* About 30 pct of egg supply used by U.S. bakeries impacted
* Dutch, French companies seeking U.S. approval to export
eggs
By P.J. Huffstutter and Bill Berkrot
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, May 22 As a virulent avian
influenza outbreak continues to spread across the Midwestern
United States, some egg-dependent companies are contemplating
drastic steps - importing eggs from overseas or looking to egg
alternatives.
A spokeswoman for Archer Daniels Midland Co said
that as egg supplies tighten and prices rise, the food
processing and commodities company has received numerous
inquiries from manufacturers about the plant-based egg
substitutes it makes.
With a strong dollar bolstering the buying power of U.S.
importers, some companies are scouting for egg supplies abroad.
"The U.S. has never imported any significant amount of eggs,
because we've always been a very low-cost producer," said Tom
Elam of FarmEcon, an agricultural consulting company. "Now,
that's no longer the case."
The United States is grappling with its biggest outbreak of
bird flu on record, which has led to the culling of 40 million
birds. The virus has been confirmed on commercial farms and
backyard flocks in 16 U.S. states and in Canada.
The highly infectious virus has not crossed over to humans
in the United States, as it did in Asia following a 2003
outbreak, but transmission to humans is possible, according to
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
An industry group representing U.S. bakers began pushing the
U.S. Department of Agriculture and Congress this week to speed
up approvals for egg imports.
"We have members whose egg suppliers are already cutting
back how much they'll receive in the next few weeks, while
others are not getting any," said Cory Martin, vice president of
government relations for the American Bakers Association.
"They're looking for eggs everywhere. And the problem is, too,
there's not enough egg substitute available right now to make up
for the demand."
Still, companies wanting to import eggs may have to look far
afield.
"Canada is short on eggs and has been buying heavily from
the U.S. for the last several years," said Rick Brown, a senior
vice president of Urner Barry, a commodity market analysis firm.
"Mexico has been dealing with its own outbreaks of avian
influenza, so they're banned from importing into the U.S. The
logical place people will be looking now would be Europe."
Avril, a farmer-controlled agri-food group that owns
France's largest egg brand, Matines, said it has seen an
increase recently in demand from the United States and elsewhere
in the Americas and plans to start making shipments to the
Americas in June.
A spokesman for Avril told Reuters on Friday most of its
exports would be heading to Mexico, though he noted that
shipments to the United States were a possibility.
ECONOMIC BITE
Exporting eggs into the United States from Europe will not
be easy. Regulatory differences mean European Union egg
producers must seek an individual license to export and
sometimes change procedures to bring safety standards into line.
But it is still an attractive business opportunity.
The French embassy in Washington is helping one French egg
company start the process to obtain an export certificate, a
French farm ministry spokesman said.
The Dutch also are positioning themselves as an egg exporter
to the United States too, French egg industry group SNIPO said.
"The bird flu epidemic developing in the U.S. means it is
necessary to start discussions as quickly as possible to benefit
from opportunities in this market," SNIPO said in an emailed
statement, adding that French authorities had not responded as
swiftly as their Dutch counterparts.
PRICES SOAR
Meanwhile, companies sticking with egg suppliers closer to
home are facing sharply higher prices as a result of the
outbreak. Nearly 30 percent of U.S. breaker eggs - which
includes liquid, dried or frozen eggs used by food manufacturers
- has disappeared due to the outbreak, according to Martin and
federal data.
The outbreak has led to a sharp uptick in the wholesale
price of such eggs, from 63 cents a dozen in late April, when
the first egg-laying flock was reported infected, to $1.83 a
dozen this week, Brown said.
The wholesale price of "shell eggs," typically sold in
cartons at grocery stores, has also risen, from $1.19 a dozen in
late April to $2.03 a dozen this week, Brown said.
Nevertheless, some food makers are turning to the more
expensive shell eggs to supplement supplies, although that means
an additional cost to send the eggs to a breaking facility that
will crack the shells, Elam said.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs predict consumers will ultimately
spend an additional $7.5 billion to $8 billion because of the
egg supply squeeze.
Nestlé SA - which uses eggs for some of its
Dreyer's, Edy's and Häagen-Dazs ice cream products - said it is
braced for shortages and working with suppliers to help protect
hens.
Dunkin' Brands Group Inc told Reuters it will leave
it up to franchisees to decide whether to swallow the cost hikes
they're seeing or pass them on to consumers.
A MATTER OF LIFE OR DEATH
For some companies, having an adequate supply of fertilized
eggs can be a matter of life or death. Some vaccine makers,
including Merck & Co Inc, maintain their own hen flocks
to produce eggs used for incubating vaccines that protect
against diseases such as measles and mumps.
Merck said it is taking no chances with its chicken flocks
as avian influenza continues to spread - security is tight
around the birds, and the health of the hens is continuously
monitored.
Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of Sanofi, said it too
is keeping close tabs on the outbreak - particularly with the
state agriculture department in Pennsylvania, home to some of
its suppliers and the fourth-largest U.S. egg-laying flock. So
far, no avian influenza cases have been identified there.
"We continue to maintain preventive measures for our egg
supply system, including biosecurity and physical security
procedures, to provide our suppliers with protection from being
affected by this or any avian outbreak," the company told
Reuters in a statement.
And GlaxoSmithKline Plc told Reuters it is
reinforcing biosafety standards at more than 30 Canadian
egg-laying farms that are dedicated to producing eggs for the
company's human flu vaccines.
The company has more egg supplies than it needs for its flu
vaccine production in Canada and Germany, a spokeswoman said.
But as the bird flu outbreak spreads in the United States,
she added, "we are monitoring the current situation closely and
have alerted all of our supply farms."
(Additional reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago, Lisa Baertlein
in Los Angeles, Anjali Athavaley in New York, Sybille de La
Hamaide in Bazancourt, France, and Gus Trompiz in Paris Editing
by Jo Winterbottom, Sue Horton and Matthew Lewis)