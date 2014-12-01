UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CAIRO Dec 1 Egypt's Health Ministry said on Monday three people had died from H5N1 bird flu in the past week in what it said were separate cases, bringing the death toll in the most populous Arab country this year to six.
A ministry statement identified the victims as a 40-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman in the central province of Minya as well as a 25-year-old woman in Beni Suef, south of Cairo.
(Reporting By Omar Fahmy and Shadi Bushra; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources