CAIRO Dec 1 Egypt's Health Ministry said on Monday three people had died from H5N1 bird flu in the past week in what it said were separate cases, bringing the death toll in the most populous Arab country this year to six.

A ministry statement identified the victims as a 40-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman in the central province of Minya as well as a 25-year-old woman in Beni Suef, south of Cairo.

