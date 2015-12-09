PARIS Dec 9 French authorities discovered four new outbreaks of highly pathogenic bird flu in southwest France, bringing the total to 10, the farm ministry said on Wednesday.

One of the new outbreaks was found in Haute-Vienne, a region previously unaffected by the virus. The other regions hit are Dordogne and the Landes.

These are the first cases of highly pathogenic bird flu in France in eight years. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz)