PARIS Dec 16 France has detected the first
cases of low pathogenic H5N3 bird flu and found more cases of
highly infectious strains in an outbreak of the disease in
the southwest of the country.
Three cases of H5N3 bird flu were found at three different
farms in the southwest, the French agriculture ministry said in
a report posted by the World Organisation for Animal Health
(OIE) on Wednesday.
The French farm ministry said the strain found in two farms
in the Landes department and one in the Pyrenees-Atlantiques
were found in a nationwide surveillance campaign following other
outbreaks in the region.
"There is no risk for human health and no impact on our
management of the crisis," a ministry official said.
France, the European Union's largest agricultural producer,
has been facing cases of bird flu since late last month
involving three highly pathogenic strains - H5N1, H5N2 and H5N9.
The number of cases of highly pathogenic bird flu has now
increased to 30, compared with 15 known cases as of Monday, the
farm ministry said in an update on its website.
The emergence of three different highly pathogenic strains
in such a short time is unprecedented, the OIE said last week,
adding that one hypothesis was that low pathogenic strains had
evolved into high pathogenic ones.
The French farm minister said on Monday these strains had no
risk of spreading to humans and that the virus cannot be
transmitted through food, encouraging people to eat foie gras,
produced mostly in the affected regions, over the year-end
holiday season.
France is nonetheless facing restrictions on its exports of
live birds and poultry products from several countries,
including top foie gras customer Japan.
