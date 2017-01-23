BUDAPEST Jan 23 Hungary's government will seek European Union financial support to tackle the economic fallout from outbreaks of the bird flu virus, state news agency MTI reported on Monday, citing the Agriculture Ministry.

MTI said the outbreak of the H5N8 strain of the virus has cost local producers about 3 billion forints ($10.40 million) in damages, a toll which could rise further. ($1 = 288.51 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto, editing by Louise Heavens)