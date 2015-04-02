(Adds Minnesota saying wild birds likely spreading flu, lifting
quarantine from first H5N2 flu case)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, April 2 A virulent strain of avian flu
has spread for the first time to poultry in South Dakota and
infected a fourth turkey flock in Minnesota, the nation's top
turkey producer, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on
Thursday.
The latest infections of H5N2 flu show the virus, which can
kill almost an entire poultry flock in 48 hours, continues to be
a risk to U.S. trade.
Recent flu infections in states stretching from Arkansas to
Oregon have prompted overseas buyers to limit imports of U.S.
poultry from companies such as Tyson Foods Inc,
Pilgrim's Pride Corp and Sanderson Farms Inc.
In Minnesota, the H5N2 flu was confirmed in a commercial
flock of 21,000 turkeys in Nobles County, in the southwest
corner of the state, according to the USDA. The birds will be
culled and the farm quarantined to prevent the virus from
spreading.
The infection represents a new introduction of the flu in
Minnesota, said Erica Gunderson, spokeswoman for the state's
Board of Animal Health. The geographic separation outbreaks in
the state and staggered timing of infections prove the virus has
not spread from one farm to another, she added.
Wild waterfowl appear to be transmitting the disease,
Gunderson said.
Molecular testing has shown the H5N2 virus found is nearly
identical to viruses isolated in migratory ducks, according to
the USDA. But wildlife experts have been skeptical of
suggestions that wild birds are responsible for spreading the
flu in the Midwest.
On Friday, Minnesota is lifting a 10-kilometer quarantine
zone that restricted the movement of poultry around the state's
first case of H5N2 flu in Pope County, which was confirmed on
March 4, Gunderson said. Two rounds of tests on nearby poultry
have shown other farms were not infected, she said.
In South Dakota, the H5N2 strain was found in a commercial
flock of 53,000 turkeys in Beadle County, in the eastern third
of the state. Those birds also will be culled and the farm
quarantined.
No human infections of the virus have been detected yet,
according to the USDA.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Bernard Orr)