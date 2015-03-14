(Updates with details on discovery, background)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, March 14 The U.S. Department of
Agriculture has identified the first infection of a virulent
strain of avian flu in poultry in Kansas, confirming the virus
has spread into a migratory bird route that runs through the
center of the country.
The discovery of the H5N2 flu strain in a backyard chicken
and duck flock in a county just outside Kansas City, Kan., is
certain to lead to expanded restrictions on U.S. poultry exports
from top trading partners like Mexico and Canada.
The infection, confirmed on Friday by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture, was the first case in an established migratory bird
route, known as the central flyway, that stretches roughly
north-south from Montana to Texas.
Kansas officials quarantined the infected property in
Leavenworth County, and birds there will be culled to prevent
the spread of the disease. A quarantine zone will be established
for miles around the site to limit the movement of poultry.
"We are dedicated to providing the necessary assistance and
precautions to avoid any possible spreading of the disease,"
said Bill Brown, Kansas' animal health commissioner,
The USDA will inform international trading partners and an
international animal health organization of the infection. Major
buyers of U.S. poultry have already restricted imports from
other states that have recently been infected with the same flu
strain.
Last week, the USDA identified the first case in Arkansas,
in the heart of the U.S. poultry-producing region.
Molecular testing has shown the virus found in recent
infections is nearly identical to viruses isolated in migratory
ducks. But some wildlife experts are skeptical of suggestions
that wild birds are responsible for spreading the flu in the
Midwest.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
considers the risk to people from highly pathogenic flu
infections in wild birds and poultry to be low, according to the
USDA statement.
