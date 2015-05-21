CHICAGO May 21 Rembrandt Enterprises, one of the top U.S. egg producers, said on Thursday it would temporarily cut 39 full-time employees, after the company's poultry facilities in Renville, Minnesota, tested positive for the fast-spreading avian influenza virus.

Rembrandt's Renville plant has been quarantined by the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, the company said in a statement. All birds at the facility are expected to be culled, and the company said it expects the layoffs to happen on June 1.

Rembrandt said it expects to restart its Renville operation, but did not know when that would occur. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)