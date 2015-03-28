(Adds background on poultry farms)
CHICAGO, March 28 The U.S. Department of
Agriculture on Saturday confirmed the third infection of a
virulent strain of avian flu in a commercial poultry flock in
Minnesota, the nation's top turkey-producing state.
A case of H5N2 flu was found in a flock of 39,000 turkeys in
Stearns County, which is northwest of Minneapolis, according to
a notice from USDA. State officials quarantined the infected
farm, and birds there will be culled to prevent the spread of
the disease.
Recent infections of avian flu in states stretching from
Arkansas to Oregon have prompted overseas buyers to limit
imports of U.S. poultry from companies such as Tyson Foods Inc
, Pilgrim's Pride Corp and Sanderson Farms Inc
.
The USDA is developing a vaccine to protect poultry from new
strains of avian flu, including H5N2, but has no plans to
distribute it yet.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Tiffany Wu)