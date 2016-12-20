SARAJEVO Dec 20 Montenegro reported its first case of bird flu on Tuesday after a dead duck was found infected with the H5N8 strain of the illness on Lake Skadar in the east of the country, state television reported.

Cases of bird flu have been found in a number of countries across Europe, including in neighbouring Serbia and Croatia, as well as in and in Asia over the past month.

Montenegro's food safety agency said there was no risk for humans but recommended that farmers keep their chickens indoors and take all preventive measures, the television reported.

Montenegro has already banned imports of poultry from countries where bird flu had been diagnosed. Last month, Croatia said that 10 dead swans had been found infected with bird flu in the east of the country. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Mark Heinrich)