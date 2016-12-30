MOSCOW Dec 30 Russia has registered outbreaks of bird flu on two poultry farms in its southern regions of Krasnodar and Rostov, the agriculture safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said in two statements on Friday.

Bird flu was found among turkey in the Rostov region and among geese in the Krasnodar region, it said. The watchdog did not say which strain of avian flu had been found.

In November, Russia reported two outbreaks of the highly contagious H5 avian influenza virus among domestic birds in the southwestern part of the country, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Katya Golubkova and David Clarke)