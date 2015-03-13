By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, March 13 A virulent strain of avian flu
that has killed turkeys in the heart of the nation's poultry
region has been found through molecular testing to be nearly
identical to viruses isolated in migratory ducks.
But some wildlife experts are skeptical of suggestions that
wild birds are responsible for spreading the H5N2 flu strain
that has infected poultry in Minnesota, Missouri and Arkansas.
A top investigator from the U.S. Department of Agriculture
(USDA) says that testing performed by the government supports a
conclusion that the virus is being carried by waterfowl along an
established migratory route that stretches south from Minnesota
to the Gulf of Mexico. The virus can be transmitted to poultry
from ducks through droppings that land on farms or when birds
interact, among other ways.
"That's the way we're sort of pointing right now: to ducks
as the problem," said Brian McCluskey, lead epidemiologist for
the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health
Inspection Service. The agency has not, however, identified how
the disease made its way from the ducks to domestic fowl.
Experts who doubt that wild birds are spreading the virus
note that the disease has moved from Minnesota in the north,
south to Arkansas and Missouri, the opposite direction birds
migrate through the area in the spring.
"When you're talking about where I would put my money, I
would say that north to south movement in the beginning of March
totally does not make sense," said Hon Ip, a microbiologist for
the National Wildlife Health Center.
Determining how avian flu is spreading is crucial to
preventing future outbreaks, protecting poultry and limiting
damage in the $5.7 billion export market. Already, the outbreak
has prompted top poultry importers, including Mexico and Canada,
to widen trade restrictions.
Previous outbreaks on the West Coast were linked to wild
fowl by the USDA. But the virus can be spread in other ways,
too, including through contaminated trucks, humans or animal
feed. People can carry infected material, such as feces or even
feathers, to farms on their clothes, shoes or vehicles.
Once it arrives, avian flu can spread rapidly through a
flock, killing birds in as little as 24 hours. The virus has not
been identified in humans and is not expected to pose a public
health risk, according to the USDA.
The infection in a Minnesota turkey flock was the first
along the migratory route known as the Mississippi flyway, which
also includes Missouri and Arkansas -- and continues southeast
toward the major chicken producing states of Mississippi and
Alabama.
After the Minnesota case was identified on March 5, the USDA
organized a call to advise state veterinarians along the route
that the virus could be headed in their direction, said Richard
Fordyce, director of Missouri's Department of Agriculture.
But wildlife experts question whether wild birds are moving
the virus along the flyway.
"It is extraordinarily unlikely that avian influenza in the
turkey flock in Minnesota has anything to do with wild birds,"
said Lou Cornicelli, wildlife research manager for the Minnesota
Division of Fish and Wildlife . He noted that few migratory
ducks have started arriving in Minnesota.
"I would think the investigation is going to look more
toward the biosecurity issue with food or transport," Cornicelli
added. "The fact that there are no ducks here would indicate
that it's not ducks in Minnesota."
One day after the USDA confirmed avian flu in Minnesota,
state wildlife employees took a low-level airplane flight to
scout a 15-mile radius around an infected turkey farm for wild
birds that could have carried the virus.
They spotted just 18 swans and 100 ducks, and they appeared
to be "city birds" that do not migrate, Cornicelli said. The
state nevertheless tested feces from some of the ducks for avian
flu, but the results were negative.
Arkansas officials doubt the role of migratory birds in
their state's outbreak, too, partly because the area with the
infected farm does not attract many wild birds and waterfowl,
said Karen Rowe, bird conservation program leader for the
Arkansas Game & Fish Commission.
Most birds in Arkansas are flying north at this time of
year, Rowe added. She plans to travel to the farm next week to
look for clues about how the virus could have spread.
"Was it carried in on clothing or boots? There's just a lot
of unanswered questions," Rowe said.
Butterball LLC, which has contracts to buy turkeys from
farms in Arkansas and Missouri that were infected, declined to
speculate about how the virus was spread.
Cargill Inc contracts for turkeys from an infected
farm near Fortuna, Missouri, and said the origin of that
infection is under investigation.
"We know that AI is spread by migratory wild waterfowl,"
spokesman Michael Martin said, referring to the virus. "However,
we are not taking anything for granted."
