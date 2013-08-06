* First probable person-to-person transmission of new strain
* Study raises concerns about H7N9'S pandemic potential
* Experts stress virus not spreading easily in people now
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Aug 6 The first scientific analysis of
probable human-to-human transmission of a deadly new strain of
bird flu that emerged in China this year gives the strongest
evidence yet that the H7N9 virus can pass between people,
scientists said on Wednesday.
Research published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ)
analysing a family cluster of cases of H7N9 infection in eastern
China found it was very likely the virus "transmitted directly
from the index patient (a 60-year-old man) to his daughter."
Experts commenting on the research said while it did not
necessarily mean H7N9 is any closer to becoming the next flu
pandemic, "it does provide a timely reminder of the need to
remain extremely vigilant."
"The threat posed by H7N9 has by no means passed," James
Rudge and Richard Coker of the London School of Hygiene and
Tropical Medicine said in a commentary in the same journal.
The scientists who led the study stressed, however, that the
virus has not yet gained the ability to transmit from person to
person efficiently - meaning the risk is very low that it could
cause a human pandemic in its current form.
The new bird flu virus, which was unknown in humans until
February, has so far infected at least 133 people in China and
Taiwan, killing 43 of them, according to the latest World Health
Organization (WHO) data.
Most cases have been in people who had visited live poultry
markets or had close contact with live poultry in seven to 10
days before falling ill.
The BMJ study, lead by Chang-jun Bao at the Jiangsu Province
Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, analysed a family
cluster of two H7N9 patients - a father and daughter - in
Eastern China in March 2013.
The first "index" patient - a 60-year-old man - regularly
went to a live poultry market and fell ill five to six days
after his last exposure to poultry.
He was admitted to hospital on 11 March. When his symptoms
became worse, he was transferred to an intensive care unit (ICU)
on March 15 but died of multi-organ failure on May 4, the study
reported.
The second patient, his healthy 32-year-old daughter, had no
known exposure to live poultry but provided direct bedside care
for her father in the hospital before he went to intensive care.
She developed symptoms six days after her last contact with
her father and went into hospital on March 24. She was moved to
the ICU on March 28 and died of multi-organ failure on April 24.
Strains of the virus isolated from samples taken from each
patient were "almost genetically identical" - a strong
suggestion that the virus was transmitted directly from father
to daughter, the researchers said.
"To our best knowledge, this is the first report of probable
transmissibility of the novel virus person-to-person with
detailed epidemiological, clinical and virological data," they
wrote.
Peter Horby of the Oxford University clinical research unit
in Hanoi, Vietnam, who was not involved in this research, said
the study raised the level of concern about H7N9 and reinforced
the need for intensive surveillance.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)