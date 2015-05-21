By Tom Polansek and P.J. Huffstutter
| IRETON, IOWA/CHICAGO
IRETON, IOWA/CHICAGO May 21 Measures to control
the worst bird flu outbreak in U.S. history are not being
enforced at several farms at its epicenter in northwestern Iowa,
potentially increasing the risks that the disease could spread
further, spot checks by Reuters show.
In visits to six affected sites in Iowa last week, a Reuters
reporter found procedures at three in Sioux County did not
comply with USDA or state protocols for restricting access to
infected sites, providing protective gear to workers and
cleaning the wheels of vehicles leaving the sites.
Burke Healey, the USDA's national incident commander
coordinating response to the bird flu, said he was concerned
about the findings of lax biosecurity in Iowa after hearing
about them from Reuters. Shortfalls in biosecurity can violate
agreements signed by farm owners, he said. "If they're allowing
you to drive in and out of that property unrestricted, then
that's going against what we've requested of them and what
they've agreed to do for us," Healey said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and state officials have
established quarantine zones and mandated strict biosecurity
procedures at and around farms in Iowa and other affected
states. Steps include controlling access and minimizing traffic
at infected farms; requiring protective clothing for workers;
killing all poultry and securely disposing of carcasses, litter,
feed and any other appropriate materials, including manure; and
cleaning and disinfecting the affected premises, equipment and
vehicles.
The USDA is meeting with industry trade groups in Washington
Thursday, and with state and poultry groups on Friday in Des
Moines, the state capital, to talk about improving biosecurity
on affected farm sites, according to people familiar with the
situation.
Infected farms must create a "clean and disinfect line," and
all vehicles must be sanitized as they enter and leave the
property, according to Iowa state agriculture officials. Any
farmer who wants to move poultry or poultry products off an
infected site must get a permit from the state.
In Iowa, the USDA has agreed to enforce compliance with the
"clean and disinfect" line. "USDA has been overseeing operations
on the affected sites and they have agreed to oversee the
enforcement of that line," said a spokesman for the Iowa
Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
In compliance with USDA guidance on restricted access,
Reuters was not permitted access to two sites owned by Daybreak
Foods near Eagle Grove, or to a site near Harris, Iowa, run by
Sunrise Farms, an affiliate of Sonstegard Foods Company.
Daybreak Foods did not respond to a request for comment.
Sonstegard declined to comment.
However, at a Center Fresh Group facility near Sioux Center,
which housed about 4.9 million hens, a worker cleaning the tires
of vehicles exiting the property waved a reporter's car in to
the site without inspection. On a public road running alongside
the facility, passenger cars drove by unstaffed barricades at a
site meant to control access, one of which lay on the ground.
Center Fresh, based in Sioux Center, is one of the largest U.S.
egg producers.
At another Center Fresh facility near the town of Ireton,
workers were observed dumping hen carcasses from a rectangular
blue gas chamber into a front-end loader. The workers wore short
sleeves and hospital masks, not the protective suits and
air-purifying respirators recommended in a USDA directive.
At that same farm, a worker who asked the Reuters reporter
to leave did not disinfect the visitor's shoes, which had come
in contact with the farm's feather-covered grounds.
Center Fresh has at times modified standard USDA protocols
on access and protective gear to speed up culling of flocks,
while still ensuring safety on the farms and in the community,
Chief Operating Officer J.T. Dean said in a statement to
Reuters. "This has been a process that is evolving every day,
and that work is ongoing as we learn more about our response,"
he said.
At an infected farm owned by Fedders Poultry near Orange
City, the tires on the reporter's car were not disinfected when
he left.
"I am not involved," said Mark Fedders, the farm owner. He
said it is up to government officials regulate traffic on and
off the farm, disinfect vehicles, protect the perimeter and
store dead birds. "I personally am not the one in charge of
security."
At the Fedders farm, a truck driver wearing a Clean Harbors
baseball cap also left the site without having his wheels
cleaned. Clean Harbors Inc, an environmental services
company based in Norwell, Massachusetts, has a contract with the
USDA to help clean infected farms in Iowa and Minnesota.
Clean Harbors said it is charged with removing poultry from
infected barns, disposing of carcasses and decontaminating
infected facilities. Spokesman Eric Kraus said he was not there
to see the truck driver at the Fedders farm, but that the
company cleans and sanitizes all of its vehicles on infected
farm sites and provides necessary biosecurity equipment to its
staff.
The highly infectious bird flu virus has not crossed over to
humans in the United States, as it did in Asia following a 2003
outbreak, but transmission to humans is possible, according to
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Concerns about the USDA's effectiveness in leading efforts
to contain the outbreak have been raised in Congress, by the
states and in the poultry industry.
"The reality of this situation requires us to engage in an
all-hands-on-deck approach, developing a strategy in which we
put all of the resources we have at our disposal together with
all resources possible from states and producers to best stop
the spread of this disease," said USDA spokesman Brian Mabry.
In Iowa, 60 farms have been infected so far by bird flu,
according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land
Stewardship. It is not known if conditions like those observed
by Reuters exist at other infected Iowa farms, or those in 15
other states with commercial or backyard flocks affected by bird
flu.
CONTROL MEASURES VITAL
Iowa, the nation's largest egg producer, has suffered the
largest bird-flu losses of any state, 25.5 million birds out of
more than 38 million dead birds nationwide, according to the
USDA. Officials in Iowa, like those in other states, are working
with USDA to contain the outbreak.
As soon as a USDA lab confirms a bird flu case, Iowa
officials move to quarantine the affected farm, establishing an
"infected zone" with a minimum radius of 10 kilometers, or 6.2
miles.
The USDA, meanwhile, enters into a "flock plan" agreement
with responsible parties, which typically include the state, the
farmer, or the company that owns the birds, if the farmer is a
contract grower. According to a seven-page agreement template
reviewed by Reuters, such agreements lay out responsibility for
killing and disposing of the birds, cleaning and disinfecting
the site, and protective equipment for workers. . The workers'
employer is responsible for providing the gear and making sure
it is worn - whether that employer is the farmer, the state or
USDA.
Reuters has not seen the individual agreements for any of
the infected Iowa farm sites it has visited.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Ireton, Iowa, and P.J.
Huffstutter in Chicago; editing by David Greising, Jo
Winterbottom and John Pickering)