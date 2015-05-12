UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
CHICAGO May 12 The fast-spreading avian flu virus was confirmed for the first time in Nebraska, at a commercial egg-laying farm that housed a flock of 1.7 million chickens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Tuesday.
The confirmed case in Dixon County, Nebraska brings the number of states involved in the outbreak to 16, and the tally to more than 32 million birds that have either died or will be killed to contain the virus' spread. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.