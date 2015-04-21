MEXICO CITY, April 21 Mexico, the biggest buyer of U.S. chicken, has halted imports of live birds and eggs from the U.S. state of Iowa due to an outbreak of deadly bird flu there, the Mexican government said on Tuesday.

Mexico and other major countries last month imposed new export restrictions on poultry products from various U.S. states, but the outbreak has since spread to top U.S. egg-producing state Iowa. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Editing by Simon Gardner)