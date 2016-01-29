Jan 29 The first U.S. case of bird flu in poultry in over six months has veterinarians racing to test poultry for the deadly virus to track down any more infections and prevent a massive outbreak.

An Indiana turkey flock was infected with a strain known as H7N8, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Jan. 15.

Last year's outbreak cost U.S. exporters and producers billions of dollars in lost business as poultry were culled and trading partners limited deals from states and counties with infected flocks. Some countries, including China, halted all imports. Egg prices soared to record highs.

Four states - Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota - declared states of emergency during the outbreak.

Wild birds are thought to be carriers of the virus, which also can be tracked onto poultry farms by people or trucks that come into contact with contaminated feces. It may also be carried into poultry barns by wind blowing in contaminated dirt or dust.

The timeline below shows the spread of the disease in the United States, according to data and information from the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and responses by the industry and trade partners.

Dec. 14, 2014 - The first case of the H5N8 strain of bird flu is confirmed in a captive gyrfalcon in Washington state.

Dec. 15 - The first case of H5N2 bird flu is confirmed in a wild bird in Washington state.

Dec. 19 - The H5N8 strain is confirmed for the first time in a backyard flock, in Douglas County, Oregon.

Dec. 20 - South Korea, one of the top buyers of U.S. poultry, halts imports of poultry and poultry products.

Jan. 3, 2015 - The first case of the H5N2 avian influenza strain is confirmed in a backyard flock in Benton County, Washington.

Jan. 6 - Mexico, the largest market for U.S. poultry at $1.2 billion in 2014, bans imports from states with confirmed cases.

Jan. 7 - No. 2 U.S. poultry importer Canada bans imports from affected areas.

Jan. 8 - China bans imports of U.S. poultry, poultry products and eggs.

March 5 - The first case along the Mississippi migratory flyway is confirmed in a commercial flock of 26,310 turkeys in Minnesota, the top U.S. turkey producing state. The flyway runs from the Gulf of Mexico to the northern Midwest along the Mississippi River valley. The virus is thought to be traveling with wild birds as they migrate north.

April 20 - The biggest flock hit so far, as H5N2 is confirmed in 4 million egg-laying hens in Osceola County, Iowa. Mexico expands its import ban to include live birds and eggs from Iowa, the top egg-producer in the United States.

April 29 - A chicken broiler breeding farm in Kossuth County, Iowa, initially tests positive for H5 bird flu, believed to be the first case at a broiler breeding farm.

May 1 - The USDA confirms bird flu in nine more commercial flocks, including a 4.9 million-bird flock of egg-laying hens in Buena Vista County, Iowa, the largest finding to date.

May 5 - U.S. government approves $330 million in emergency funds to fight bird flu spread.

May 11 - The USDA confirms H5N8 avian flu in a backyard poultry flock in Indiana.

May 12 - The USDA confirms H5N2 avian flu at a commercial egg-laying farm in Nebraska.

June 8 - Michigan says Canada geese in the state test positive for lethal strain of bird flu, becoming the sixth state to detect it only in wild or free-ranging birds.

