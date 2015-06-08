(Repeats for wider distribution with no change to text)
By Karl Plume and Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, June 8 The death of more than 46
million chickens and turkeys in a bird flu outbreak is opening a
rare fissure within the usually tight-knit U.S. poultry
industry, pitting farmers with infected flocks against those who
so far largely have sidestepped the worst outbreak in U.S.
history.
At issue: whether to vaccinate poultry against the highly
pathogenic bird flu virus.
Hard-hit turkey producers in the Midwest say they will
continue to urge the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to
approve a vaccine to protect their flocks, even after the agency
decided on Wednesday against releasing a vaccine it was
developing because tests showed it was not effective enough.
Chicken farmers in states not yet hit by the bird flu, such
as Mississippi, are lobbying against approval of a vaccination
program without more testing and economic analysis. Many
producers worry vaccinated birds could spread the virus, while
exporters say a vaccination program could act as a trigger for
rejection of U.S. poultry in foreign markets.
James Sumner, president of the USA Poultry and Egg Export
Council, highlighted the economic risks of vaccinating birds but
said the organization did not have an official position on
whether USDA should approve a vaccination program.
"Certain segments of the industry certainly do want to
vaccinate, but it comes with complications," he said. "I don't
think there are too many countries that have vaccinated and
found it successful for their industry."
The stakes in the U.S. decision on whether to approve a
vaccine are particularly high for farmers who raise broiler
chickens for meat. U.S. producers export about $5.7 billion
worth of poultry and eggs each year, about three-quarters of
which comes from the broiler industry.
The USA Poultry and Egg Export Council estimates about $600
million in trade losses in the first quarter of this year alone
due to restrictions imposed by importing countries because of
bird flu infections.
So far, most countries that have imposed restrictions due to
the outbreak have restricted shipments from geographic areas
with infections. However exporters worry that more buyers may
impose nationwide bans on imports of U.S. poultry if a vaccine
is used. The exact impact is unknown because the United States
has never before used a vaccine to fight highly pathogenic bird
flu.
RARE SPLIT
The dispute over vaccination is unusual for the poultry
industry, where chicken and turkey growers usually present a
united front on issues involving regulation and trade.
The National Chicken Council, a trade group representing the
broiler industry, asked the USDA in a letter last month to
determine how the top 20 export markets for U.S. poultry would
react to vaccine use before approving an immunization plan.
The group also said it was uncertain that a vaccine would
reduce the number of infected flocks. Some poultry makers are
concerned that inoculated birds might "shed" the live virus,
putting other birds at risk of catching the fatal disease.
"We are opposed to using it without it being tested fully,"
Mike Cockrell, chief financial officer of Sanderson Farms Inc
, the third largest U.S. poultry producer, said last
week.
For a vaccination program to be effective, it would need to
be part of a broader strategy, including improving disinfection
methods on farms and swiftly killing infected flocks, said John
Glisson, vice president of research for the U.S. Poultry and Egg
Association.
Otherwise, it will be difficult to distinguish between
flocks infected with the virus and those that are vaccinated.
"We know we can't just vaccinate the birds and live with the
virus," Glisson said. "We've got to get rid of this virus."
MINNESOTA WORRIES
The USDA has said it views the use of a vaccine as a last
resort, preferring attempts to eliminate the virus by
quarantining infected farms and culling birds there. The large
death toll of birds in the current outbreak is partly because of
culling.
Even so, scientists at the USDA's Southeast Poultry Research
Laboratory in Georgia tested the vaccine that the USDA developed
and found it to be about 60 percent effective on chickens. They
are still evaluating its effectiveness in turkeys, according to
the agency. The USDA said it will encourage the development of
other vaccines and evaluate them when they are ready.
In poultry-rearing states hard hit by the virus, vaccination
is viewed as an important tool.
"For us in Minnesota, the biggest turkey-producing area in
the country, without that vaccine I worry about the future of
the industry," said U.S. Representative Collin Peterson, a
Minnesota Democrat and the ranking member on the House
Agriculture Committee.
Farmers in Minnesota would like to begin vaccinating turkeys
this summer in anticipation of a potential resurgence of
infections when water fowl begin migrating south in the autumn,
said Steve Olson, executive director of the Minnesota Turkey
Growers Association. Bird flu has wiped out about 9 million
birds in the state.
Wild birds are thought to be carriers of the virus, which
also can be tracked onto poultry farms by people or trucks that
come into contact with contaminated feces. It may also be
carried into barns by wind blowing in contaminated dirt or dust.
(Editing by Frances Kerry)