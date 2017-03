CHICAGO, April 20 Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker on Monday declared a state of emergency over an outbreak of a strain of bird flu deadly to poultry and authorized the state's National Guard to help contain the virus.

Bird flu has been detected in three Wisconsin poultry flocks, affecting tens of thousands of chickens and turkeys, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Alan Crosby)