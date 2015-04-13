CHICAGO, April 13 The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday confirmed the first case of a lethal strain of bird flu in a commercial chicken flock, widening the impact of a virus that has already killed hundreds of thousands of turkeys this year.

The H5N2 flu strain infected a commercial flock of 200,000 chickens in Jefferson County, Wisc., which is located between Madison and Milwaukee, according to the USDA. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)