Oct 24 Severe complications from childbirth,
including heart attacks and strokes, have been rising in the
United States, although they still remain rare overall,
according to a U.S. government study.
In 2008-2009, there were 129 cases of severe complications -
including heart attack, stroke, severe bleeding and kidney
failure during or after childbirth - for every 10,000 women who
delivered in a hospital, said researchers at the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention. (CDC)
That was up 75 percent from a decade earlier.
At the same time, complications during women's post-delivery
hospital stay also rose to 29 cases for every 10,000 women, up
114 percent from 10 years before.
Serious complications and deaths from childbirth still
remain uncommon in the United States. Over four million women
give birth each year, and this study, which appeared in
Obstetrics & Gynecology, found about 590,000 cases of severe
complications over 11 years.
"We don't want to send the message that pregnant women
should be afraid," said William Callaghan of the CDC, who led
the study.
But he added that it's well-documented from other research
that more women are giving birth at older ages, are obese or
have certain health conditions, such as high blood pressure and
diabetes.
There are also more young women with serious conditions,
such as congenital heart conditions, who are surviving and
having children.
"The characteristics of the pregnant population are
changing," Callaghan said, noting that it's thus not unexpected
that rates of certain complications might rise.
Another recent CDC study found minority women at particular
risk. Between 1993 and 2006, minority women accounted for 41
percent of all births nationwide, but 62 percent of all
pregnancy-related deaths.
Black women were at greatest risk. For every 100,000 babies
born to African-Americans, 32 to 35 mothers died. That was
roughly four times the rate among white mothers.
Heart problems were the most common cause of death, and
Callaghan's team found that one childbirth complication - the
need for cardiac surgery during or after delivery - showed a
"dramatic" rise over time.
But it was still rare. In 2008-2009, just under 5 per 10,000
women needed a heart procedure during delivery - though that was
up 75 percent from a decade before.
Callaghan said the bottom line for is to be as healthy as
possible before pregnancy, such as losing weight if you're obese
and getting high blood pressure and diabetes under control.
"Not all complications can be avoided, of course. But the
best outcomes happen when a woman is as healthy as possible
going into pregnancy, he added.
SOURCE: bit.ly/RTTTXJ
(Reporting from New York by Amy Norton at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)