Jan 30 Children born by Cesarean section
are no more likely to become obese than if they are born
vaginally, according to a Brazilian study.
Past research from Brazil had found a link between excessive
weight and C-sections, leading some scientists to suggest that
not being exposed to bacteria from the birth canal could make
children fatter, but the latest findings -- published in the
American Journal of Clinical Nutrition -- suggest this doesn't
appear to be the case.
The research is of particular interest in Brazil, because in
2009 more than half of the babies there were born by C-section.
In the United States, the number has been on the rise for years
and is now over 30 percent.
"We thought from the beginning that probably what happened
with the previous study is that they didn't adjust for all of
the confounders," said Fernando Barros of the Catholic
University of Pelotas, who worked on the study, referring to
factors such as the mother's height and weight.
Barros and his colleagues used data on three groups of
several thousand people born in Southern Brazil in 1982, 1993 or
2004.
Researchers contacted the children at different ages until
the oldest had turned 23. Those born by C-section were more
likely to be heavy, with obesity rates between nine and 16
percent, compared to rates of seven to 10 percent of children
born vaginally.
However, that difference vanished once the researchers
accounted for factors such as family income, birth weight,
schooling and the mother's weight, height, age and smoking
habits.
"When you factor in all of these other factors, the
relationship between obesity and Cesarean sections disappears,"
said Barros.
The earlier Brazilian study left out many of those factors,
including maternal height and weight, Barros's team wrote in its
report.
"The really simple explanation would be that more obese
women require more Cesarean sections than lean women... and it's
really not the C-section itself," said David Ludwig, director of
the Optimal Weight for Life Clinic at Children's Hospital,
Boston, who was not involved in the study.
He said that things such as a pregnant woman's diet and
smoking habits, and whether or not she has diabetes, might
influence a developing fetus.
Some believe that C-section babies are different because
they are not exposed to bacteria in the birth canal like babies
born vaginally. The theory is part of a hypothesis which
suggests that a person's immune system develops differently when
they're not exposed to beneficial bacteria early in life.
"We're not saying this hypothesis is not interesting. It is.
We're just saying, right now, without data, we cannot confirm
the finding," Barros said.
