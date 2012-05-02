* 11 percent of babies born premature in 2010, 1.1 million
died
* Experts estimate 75 percent could be saved
* U.S. rate at 12 pct, fueled by later births, fertility
treatments
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, May 2 The world's developed countries
have seen their average rate of premature births double to 6
percent since 1995, despite efforts to reduce the phenomenon,
according to a report released on Wednesday.
Worldwide, 15 million of the 135 million babies born in 2010
were premature and 1.1 million died, according to the "Born Too
Soon" report, which was compiled as part of the United Nations'
"Every Woman Every Child" initiative.
The report, three years in the making and written by experts
from 11 countries, is intended to draw attention to the problem
and attract donations from governments and charities to solve
it. The study analyzes preterm births (before 37 weeks of the
full 40-week gestation) in 184 nations, more than ever
previously studied.
Of the 65 developed countries that have kept reliable data
over the years, only Croatia, Ecuador and Estonia have cut their
rate of preterm births since the 1990s. In the other 62, despite
programs to, for instance, improve pre-natal care and reduce the
number of Cesarean sections, premature births increased from an
average of about 3 percent to 6 percent.
The lack of progress is caused in part by "myths and
misperceptions" on the part of public health agencies, said Dr.
Christopher Howson, vice president for global programs at the
March of Dimes and an author of the report. The
misunderstandings include the notion that preterm births are
rare and therefore not a significant problem deserving attention
and resources.
"This report dispels that idea," Howson said. "Not only is
preterm birth not rare, but it's common and it kills."
But how common, and especially how deadly, varies enormously
across the world, producing what Howson calls "an appalling
mortality gap." Preterm births account for almost half of
newborn deaths worldwide, making it the second leading cause of
death in children under the age of 5, after pneumonia.
While more than 90 percent of babies born before 28 weeks in
wealthier countries survive, however, in poor countries more
than 90 percent die.
Rates of preterm birth range from 4 percent in Belarus to 18
percent in Malawi, and generally track poverty rates, the report
found. Nine of the 11 countries with preterm rates above 15
percent are located in sub-Saharan Africa. Comoros and Congo
have a rate of 16.7 preterm births per 100 live births;
Zimbabwe, 16.6. The U.S. rate is 12 percent, the worst of the G8
countries and 59th of the 65 countries with reliable historical
data.
CAUSES OF PREMATURITY
The high rates of preterm births in poor countries reflect
the fact that poverty is associated with many of the reasons
women to go into labor too soon: inadequate prenatal care,
infections such as malaria and HIV, high blood pressure, obesity
or underweight, substance abuse including smoking, and diabetes.
But the rich-poor divide is not huge. The preterm rate
averages 12 percent in poor countries and 9 percent in wealthier
ones. In fact, countries with the lowest rates of preterm births
are not the wealthiest. After Belarus, the next-lowest rate is
in Ecuador (5.1), followed by Latvia (5.3); Finland, Croatia,
and Samoa (5.5); and Japan and Sweden at 5.9.
In richer countries, the causes of prematurity include more
older women having babies, multiple pregnancies due to fertility
drugs and inductions and Cesarean deliveries done for
convenience rather than medical necessity.
"Many women and their doctors pick 37 weeks to induce labor
or have a Cesarean," said pediatrician Joy Lawn of Save the
Children, an author of the report. But because determining
gestational age is an inexact science, many supposedly 37-week
babies "might be less than 35 weeks," she said.
Of 500,000 premature births in 2010, the U.S. rate of 12 per
100 live births is more like that of a developing country,
ranking 130th of 184 countries, tied with Somalia, Thailand, and
Turkey, and only slightly better than Honduras and Timor. Among
the reasons, said Howson, is the many older mothers (14 percent
of U.S. births are to women 35 or older), fertility drugs
(carrying twins, triplets, and more makes preterm birth more
likely), and induced labor or Cesareans.
INEXPENSIVE SOLUTIONS
Preterm deaths could be reduced by 75 percent through
inexpensive interventions, Lawn said. Among them: teaching
mothers to carry their newborns "kangaroo style" on the chest to
keep warm. That could save 450,000 preemies a year. Injections
of corticosteroids for mothers in premature labor, which help
fetal lungs develop, cost $1 each and could save 370,000 babies
a year.
Problems loom for many preemies who survive. About 25
percent of those born earlier than 28 weeks are blind or
otherwise visually impaired. About 5 percent to 10 percent are
deaf, 40 percent have chronic lung disease and an unknown number
suffer learning and cognitive impairments.
The ultimate solution - keeping every baby in the womb for
40 weeks - is a challenge. Improving maternal health by treating
high blood pressure and infections would help, as would changing
obstetrical practices so labor is not induced early for
non-medical reasons.
"We still don't know a lot about how to prevent preterm
birth," Howson said. "We need vigorous, targeted research into
its causes."
The report's sponsors include the March of Dimes; the
Partnership for Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health; Save the
Children; and the World Health Organization.
Donors are anteing up to reduce the preterm death rate. The
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has committed $1.5 billion over
four years to support interventions such as antenatal
corticosteroids and to discover new ones. The March of Dimes is
spending $20 million a year for research on the causes of
prematurity and to improve access to prenatal care.
The WHO and its partners have set two goals for 2025:
eliminating mortality from preterm births in countries where the
rate of preterm birth is now less than 5 percent, and halving
mortality where it is 5 percent or more.
(Editing by Michele Gershberg and Bill Trott)