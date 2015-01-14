* Protein linked to cooling prevents brain cell loss in mice
* Further work needed to look for potential mimics in humans
* Brain diseases like Alzheimer's feature neurodegeneration
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Jan 14 Scientists have found a mechanism
that kicks in when the body is cooled and prevents the loss of
brain cells, and say their find could one day lead to treatments
for brain-wasting diseases such as Alzheimer's.
Studying mice, the researchers were able to simulate the
effects of body cooling and pick apart the workings of a
so-called "cold-shock" protein in the brain, RBM3, which has
previously been linked with preventing brain cell death.
"We've known for some time that cooling can slow down or
even prevent damage to brain cells, but reducing body
temperature is rarely feasible in practice (because) it's
unpleasant and involves risks such as pneumonia and blood
clots," said Giovanna Mallucci who led the research.
"By identifying how cooling activates a process that
prevents the loss of brain cells, we can now work towards
finding a means to develop drugs that might mimic the protective
effects of cold on the brain."
Scientists already know that lowering body temperature can
protect the brain. People can survive hours after a cardiac
arrest with no brain damage after falling into icy water, for
example, and artificially cooling brains of babies with oxygen
deprivation at birth can also protect against brain damage.
Cooling -- and hibernation in animals -- prompts production
of certain brain proteins known as "cold-shock" proteins. One of
these, RBM3, has been linked with preventing the death of brain
cells and synapses, but scientists are not sure how it works.
Knowing how these proteins affect synapse regeneration might
help researchers find a way of mimicking them without the
needing to cool the body down.
Mallucci's team reduced healthy mice's body temperatures to
16-18 degrees Celsius -- similar to that of a hibernating small
mammal -- for 45 minutes and found that the mice's synapses
dismantled on cooling and regenerated when re-warmed.
The team then repeated the cooling in mice that had been
specially bred with features of neurodegenerative diseases like
Alzheimer's and found the capacity for synapse regeneration fell
as the disease progressed, and that RMB3 levels also dropped.
When the scientists artificially boosted levels of RBM3 they
found it protected the Alzheimer's mice, preventing synapse and
brain cell depletion.
Hugh Perry, chairman of Britain's Medical Research Council's
neurosciences and mental health board, which funded the
research, said the finding may be important step forward.
"We now need to find something to reproduce the effect of
brain cooling. We need to find drugs which can induce the
effects of hibernation and hypothermia," he said.
(Editing by Alison Williams)