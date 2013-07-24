* Study puts annual cost to UK alone at 172 billion dollars
* Brain research gets fraction of funding of other diseases
* Scientists call for coordinated European response
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, July 25 Health systems could be
"overwhelmed" by the costs of coping with mental illnesses such
as dementia, depression and addiction if nothing is done now to
boost investment in research, leading neuroscientists said on
Thursday.
Publishing a study that put the estimated costs of brain
disorders in Britain alone at more than 112 billion pounds ($172
billion) a year, they said mental illness research needed to
attract the same funding levels as illnesses such as cancer and
heart diseases to be able to reduce the burden.
"No group of chronic diseases costs the world more than
brain disorders," said Barbara Sahakian, a professor at
Cambridge University and president of the British Association of
Psychopharmacology.
She told reporters that with a third of the adult population
suffering from a mental disorder every year and ageing
populations increasing that proportion, "if we don't do
something soon ... we will be overwhelmed by brain disorders".
The study, published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology,
found that in 2010, there were around 45 million diagnoses of
brain disorders in Britain.
The diagnosed illnesses included more than 8 million cases
of anxiety disorder and nearly 4 million cases of mood disorders
such as depression and bipolar disorder.
Annually, the five most costly disorders in terms of
medicines, health care and indirect costs such time off work and
as loss of productivity were dementia, psychotic disorders, mood
disorders, addiction and anxiety disorders.
A Europe-wide study published in 2011 put the total costs of
brain disorders at almost 800 billion euros ($1 trillion) and
said the region was facing a political, social and financial
"ticking bomb" as more people fall prey to mental illnesses.
Some big pharmaceutical companies, in Europe particularly
GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca, have been
backing away from investment into research on how the brain
works and affects behaviour because they say it is not
profitable enough. That puts the onus on governments and health
charities to stump up funding for neuroscience.
David Nutt, a professor of neuropsychopharmacology at
Imperial College London, said the situation required a
coordinated effort at European and national levels to change
policymaker and public attitudes to funding mental health
research.
"Diseases need to be ranked according to their economic
burden," he said, noting that funding for dementia research in
Britain is around 50 million pounds ($77 million) per year, less
than a 10th of the annual funding given to cancer research,
which gets around 590 million pounds.
"We have an enormous disparity between research investment
and the scale of the disorders," he said.