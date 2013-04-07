* Co-captains of scientific "dream team" marshal forces
* Map of brain might look more like a traffic video
* Relief that Obama "isn't promising too much"
By Deborah Zabarenko
WASHINGTON, April 7 To crack the code of the
human brain, Cori Bargmann figures it's best to keep an open
mind.
As one of two leaders of a scientific "dream team" in the
initial phase of President Barack Obama's ambitious $100 million
project to map the brain, Bargmann said the first step is to
find the right combination of people to set research priorities.
"You might start with people who are very senior and are
household words in their fields, and then you may realize that
what (you) actually need is the young Turk who's a visionary
wild man," Bargmann said.
Bargmann, a neurobiologist at The Rockefeller University in
New York, and William Newsome, a neurobiologist at Stanford
Medical School in California, are the co-chairs of a committee
announced by the White House on Tuesday for the Brain Research
through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies Initiative. That
long title has been dubbed BRAIN for short.
Both Newsome and Bargmann are at the top of the neurobiology
pyramid, professors at premiere institutions, winners of dozens
of scientific honors and awards, authors of research papers in
prestigious journals. As Newsome noted wryly, "I don't need this
aggravation, to some extent, but I think this is really
important."
Bargmann, who recalls watching the first Apollo moon landing
in 1969 as an 8-year-old, this year won a $3 million
Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences for her work on the genetics
of neural circuits and behavior and synaptic guidepost
molecules.
This project was something no scientist, so far, has turned
down.
"If there's going to be a program to try to do something
significant and the taxpayer's going to be involved in it, you
make the time to try to help," she said. "As far as I know,
everyone who was asked to help said yes."
The BRAIN effort isn't quite like any other, Bargmann said.
Even the Human Genome Project had a more focused goal at the
start: to determine the precise sequence of chemical "letters"
that constitute the full complement of human DNA.
In contrast, before BRAIN tries to solve a single mystery of
the human mind, it will build the scientific infrastructure to
be able to ask the right questions. Like the U.S. space program
in the 1960s, she said, BRAIN could get the public excited about
science in a way that other research has not.
"I believe that brain science will be to the 21st century
what quantum physics and DNA molecular biology were to the 20th
century," Newsome said.
The ultimate goal is to decode brain activity to help
researchers understand complex ailments ranging from traumatic
brain injury to schizophrenia to Alzheimer's disease, which cost
Americans $500 billion annually, according to Francis Collins,
the head of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, who picked
Newsome and Bargmann for the job.
The program would initially be funded with $100 million
called for in the president's fiscal 2014 budget, set for
release on Wednesday, which is subject to approval by Congress.
That sum would be divided among the National Institutes of
Health, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
and the National Science Foundation, with partners from the
private sector.
Bargmann found it refreshing that Obama said the project
would provide tools for understanding Alzheimer's and
psychiatric disease, but he did not promise cures. "It isn't
promising too much," she said.
SWITCHING BRAIN CELLS ON AND OFF
She was also encouraged by support from two prominent
Republicans: House of Representatives Majority Leader Eric
Cantor of Virginia, and Newt Gingrich, former presidential
candidate and former House speaker, who credited Obama for
taking "a very important step toward the most dramatic
breakthroughs in human health."
The Democratic president does not often get such enthusiasm
from his Republican opponents.
Fast-developing technology makes this "a unique moment in
time" to make this inquiry, Newsome said.
"I think the brain is the most mysterious and complex entity
in the universe," he said by telephone. "And I think that new
technologies that have developed within the last five years give
us a shot at cracking open the problem of the brain in ways that
previous generations of scientists never dreamed."
One of these technologies, Newsome said, is optogenetics,
which uses genetic engineering to make certain nerve cells in
the brain sensitive to different kinds of light, exciting or
inhibiting these cells depending on the light's wavelength.
That means scientists can artificially switch the brain's
circuits on or off during behavior to see how they contribute to
essential functions like vision, learning and decision-making,
Newsome said.
The other technological leap of the last decade has been the
ability to record the electrical activity of hundreds or even
thousands of neurons, a big improvement over the previous
requirement of studying one neuron at a time. Since the human
brain is composed of some 100 billion neurons - nerve cells that
pulse with electrochemical signals - the one-at-a-time approach
slowed research to a crawl.
It's not just the number of neurons, but seeing how these
billions of neurons interact with each other that could make a
map of the brain a reality.
That map is likely to be less like an atlas on paper and
more like an online traffic video, Bargmann said, "because the
brain is never the same in any two people, and it's not the same
in one person at two different times."
Both Bargmann and Newsome are working in their own
laboratories on pieces of this puzzle. Newsome focuses on the
brain's way of mediating visual perception and visually guided
behavior (see his lab's site at).
Bargmann's research aims to tackle a big subject - how
environment and genes interact to shape human behavior - by
looking at the relatively simple neurological system of a worm.