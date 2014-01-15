* Survivors of traumatic head injuries have altered brains
LONDON, Jan 15 People with severe head injuries
like the one that left Michael Schumacher in critical condition
have permanently altered brains that make the victims more
likely to become mentally ill and die prematurely, scientists
said on Wednesday.
Brain experts said most health services fail to make the
link between traumatic brain injury (TBI) and long-term mental
consequences, meaning patients can fall through the net into
depression, behavioural problems and crime.
While Schumacher, a wealthy and famous former motor-racing
driver well supported by family, friends and doctors, is in a
far better position that most with TBI, he will nevertheless
still have a changed brain and will need to readjust and cope.
"If Schumacher survives he will not be Schumacher. He will
be (Mr) Bloggs. And his rehabilitation will only be effective if
he comes to terms with being Bloggs - and fulfils what Bloggs
can do," said Richard Greenwood, a consultant neurologist at
London's Homerton Hospital and at the National Hospital for
Neurology and Neurosurgery.
"That's a very, very difficult process to take people
through - and many people don't achieve it."
Greenwood was speaking at a briefing for reporters on the
results of a study into the long-term effects of traumatic brain
injuries caused by blows to the head.
The study, published on Wednesday in the journal JAMA
Psychiatry, found that survivors of TBIs are three times more
likely to die prematurely than the general population, often
from suicide or fatal accidents.
Seena Fazel of Oxford University's Department of Psychiatry,
who led the study, said the exact reasons for the increased risk
of premature death - which in this study was defined as dying
before the age of 56 - are not clear. But he said they may be
linked to damage to parts of the brain responsible for judgment,
decision-making and risk-taking.
TBI survivors are three times more likely to die from fatal
injuries that may be a due to impaired judgment or reactions.
They are also at increased risk of developing psychiatric
illnesses such as depression and anxiety, which can lead to
patients having difficulties dealing with new situations and
organising their lives.
A TBI is a blow to the head that leads to a skull fracture,
internal bleeding, loss of consciousness for longer than an hour
or a combination of these symptoms.
Some 1.7 million people in the United States and one million
people in Europe are hospitalised after TBIs each year.
Experts say typical causes include road accidents, falls and
sports injuries, and Schumacher's skiing injury - sustained when
he slammed his head on a rock while skiing off-piste in the
French Alps - is a an example of this type of injury.
Fazel said current guidelines do not recommend assessments
of mental health or suicide risk in TBI patients, but focus
instead on short-term survival.
"Looking at these findings, it may make more sense to treat
some TBI patients as suffering from a chronic problem requiring
longer-term management just like epilepsy or diabetes," he said.
"TBI survivors should be monitored carefully for signs of
depression, substance abuse and other psychiatric disorders,
which are all treatable conditions."
For their Study, Fazel and fellow researchers from the
Karolinska Institute in Stockholm examined Swedish medical
records going back 41 years covering 218,300 TBI survivors,
150,513 siblings of TBI survivors and more than two million
controls matched by sex and age from the general population.
"We found that people who survive six months after TBI
remain three times more likely to die prematurely than the
control population and 2.6 times more likely to die than
unaffected siblings," Fazel said.
"Looking at siblings who did not suffer TBIs allows us to
control for genetic factors and early upbringing, so it is
striking to see that the effect remains strong even after
controlling for these."
