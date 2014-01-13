(Refiles to remove extraneous second paragraph)
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO Jan 13 A brief course of brain
exercises helped older adults hold on to improvements in
reasoning skills and processing speed for 10 years after the
course ended, according to results from the largest study ever
done on cognitive training.
The findings, published on Monday in the Journal of the
American Geriatrics Society, offer welcome news in the search
for ways to keep the mind sharp as 76 million baby boomers in
the United States advance into old age.
The federally sponsored trial of almost 3,000 older adults,
called the Advanced Cognitive Training for Independent and Vital
Elderly study, or ACTIVE, looked at how three brain training
programs - focusing on processing speed, memory and reasoning
ability - affected cognitively normal adults as they aged.
People in the study had an average age of 74 when they
started the training, which involved 10 to 12 sessions lasting
60 to 75 minutes each. After five years, researchers found,
those with the training performed better than their untrained
counterparts in all three measures.
Although gains in memory seen at the study's five-year mark
appeared to drop off over the next five years, gains in
reasoning ability and processing speed persisted 10 years after
the training.
"What we found was pretty astounding. Ten years after the
training, there was evidence the effects were durable for the
reasoning and the speed training," said George Rebok, an expert
on aging and a professor at Johns Hopkins University in
Baltimore, who led the study.
Participants in all three training groups also reported that
they had an easier time with daily activities such as managing
their medications, cooking meals or handling their finances than
did participants who did not get the training. But standard
tests of these activities showed no differences between the
groups.
"The speed-of-processing results are very encouraging," said
study co-author Jonathan King, program director for cognitive
aging in the Division of Behavioral and Social Research at the
National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National
Institutes of Health, which helped fund the research.
King said the self-reported improvements in daily function
were interesting, but added, "We do not yet know whether they
would truly allow older people to live independently longer."
However, researchers said even a small gain would be likely
to ease the burden on caregivers and healthcare providers.
"If we delay the onset of difficulties in daily activities
even by a small amount, that can have major public health
implications in terms of helping to curb healthcare costs,
delaying entry into institutions and hospitals," Rebok said.
PREVENT SLIPS
The training course was designed to bolster specific
cognitive abilities that begin to slip as people age. It does
not aim to prevent dementia caused by underlying disease such as
Alzheimer's.
At the start of the study, all 2,832 participants were
cognitively normal. The study included four groups: three
training groups plus a control group of volunteers who came in
for regular testing to see how they were faring with age.
People were trained in small groups over a period of several
weeks and then were tested immediately after the training and
again one, two, three, five and 10 years later.
About 60 percent of the volunteers who underwent training
also got booster training sessions, which enhanced the initial
benefits.
At the end of the trial, all groups showed declines compared
with their initial baseline tests in memory, reasoning and
processing speed, but those who got training in reasoning and
processing speed experienced less decline.
Among those given training in reasoning strategies, 73.6
percent were still performing above their pre-trial baseline
level, compared with 61.7 percent of those who received no
training and were only benefiting from practice on the test.
The effect was even greater in processing speed. Among the
training group, 70.7 percent of participants were performing at
or above their baseline level, compared with 48.8 percent of
those in the control group. There was no difference in memory
performance between the memory group and the control group after
10 years.
Two of the three training programs - the memory and the
reasoning strategies - were done with paper and pencil, while
the processing speed training was done on a computer.
The programs, developed by the researchers, were focused
largely on teaching strategies to improve cognitive performance.
For example, the memory training taught people how to remember
word lists, sequences and main ideas, while the reasoning
training focused on things like recognizing number patterns.
In the processing speed training, people were asked to focus
on the main object in a computer screen while also trying to
quickly recognize and identify objects on the periphery of the
screen. Such training can help older drivers with things like
recognizing road signs while driving.
A version of the speed training program developed for this
trial is now commercially available through the brain fitness
company Posit Science, but the researchers are working on making
other types of training available as well.
Rebok's team just got a grant from the National Institute on
Aging to make a computerized version of the memory test, with
the hope that repeated training can improve the results.
The study was not designed to explain why cognitive training
can have such a lasting effect. Rebok said it may be that people
take the strategies they learn and practice them over time. As
they age, trained individuals can rely on these strategies to
compensate for their declines.
Whether this training actually strengthened the brain in the
way that exercising builds muscle is not clear, but the
government intends to study this, too. Last week, NIA put out a
request for proposals that would study whether cognitive
training causes physical changes in the brain.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Michele Gershberg
and Douglas Royalty)