Feb 1 A new U.S. study examining survival rates
for women with early stage breast cancer found that surgery such
as lumpectomy that preserves the rest of the breast may offer
survival odds as good as, or even better than, mastectomies.
Despite clinical trials showing lumpectomy, or removal of
the cancer only, to be as effective as mastectomies in treating
early breast cancers, the number of women choosing breast
removal has been on the rise, wrote lead researcher E. Shelley
Hwang in the journal Cancer.
"It was kind of an exciting and hopeful message that women
don't have to go off to get a mastectomy to do better," said
Hwang, from the Duke Cancer Institute in Durham, North Carolina.
"I think a lot of women were making that decision (for
mastectomy) because they thought the lumpectomy was not enough.
In that context, we wanted to know if lumpectomy works just as
well as mastectomy in the modern era."
For the study, they used data collected by the Cancer
Prevention Institute of California on 112,154 women who were
diagnosed with stage I or II breast cancer between 1990 and
2004.
The majority - 55 percent - had a lumpectomy with radiation,
and the rest had a mastectomy without radiation. The researchers
then tracked the women's health for an average of nine years.
Overall, 31,425 women died by the time the study ended in
2009, and 39 percent of those deaths were due to breast cancer.
But the researchers found that the women who had a
lumpectomy with radiation were more likely to survive than women
who had a mastectomy, regardless of age or cancer subtype.
The difference was most pronounced among women who were over
30 years old and diagnosed with the most common type of breast
cancer, one that's fed by hormones like estrogen or
progesterone. Those who chose lumpectomy had a 19 percent lower
chance of dying from breast cancer than counterparts who got
mastectomies.
The survival advantage with lumpectomy held up even when
researchers accounted for age, tumor stage and type, race,
economic status and other factors. Among women younger than 50
with hormone-sensitive cancers, for instance, those who had
lumpectomy had a 7 percent lower chance of death than those who
had mastectomy.
Hwang said the survival difference might be partly explained
by the fact that women who got a mastectomy tended to be in
worse health to begin with.
The study cannot prove that lumpectomy alone is the factor
responsible for the improved survival, and researchers did not
have access to some specific details about the women's tumors,
or whether some had genetic susceptibility to breast cancer.
"I wouldn't overstate these results, because survival can
come from other things," said Dawn Hershman, co-leader of the
Breast Cancer Program at the Columbia University Medical Center
in New York - though she did say the results are reassuring.
"Sometimes patients in practice can be very different than
patients in randomized trials," she added. "It's reassuring that
patients who get breast-conserving therapy do at least as well
as those with mastectomy."
SOURCE: bit.ly/14pbzCY
(Reporting from New York by Andrew Seaman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)