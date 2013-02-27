Feb 27 More young women are being diagnosed with
advanced, metastatic breast cancer than were three decades ago,
according to a U.S. study, with the metastatic breast cancer
rate in particular rising about two percent each year.
Yet the overall rate of cancers in that group is still
small. One in 173 women will develop breast cancer before she
turns 40, said researchers whose report appeared in the Journal
of the American Medical Association - but the prognosis tends to
be worse for younger patients.
The study, led by Rebecca Johnson at Seattle Children's
Hospital and University of Washington, found that the rate of
metastatic breast cancer in particular rose about two percent
each year between 1976 and 2009 among younger women.
"We think that the likelihood is that since this change has
been so marked over just a couple of decades, that it's
something external, a modifiable lifestyle-related risk factor
or perhaps an environmental toxic exposure, but we don't know
what," Johnson said.
One possibility is that overeating and lack of exercise are
driving up early-life metastatic breast cancer rates, Johnson
added. Or, the use of hormonal birth control could play a role,
she said.
But Johnson also pushed for more research into the potential
effects of hormones in meat or plastic in bottles, for example.
Johnson's team analyzed data from cancer registries run by
the National Cancer Institute. As expected, they found that the
number of early breast cancer diagnoses increased among
middle-aged and older women during the study period, likely due
to widespread screening.
The only other change in cancer incidence was among the
youngest women, between ages 25 and 39. In that group, the
number of women diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer - which
has spread to the bones, brain or lungs - rose from one in
65,000 in 1976 to one in 34,000 in 2009.
More of the increase appeared to be in cancers that are
sensitive to estrogen, which is "comparatively fortunate," the
authors note, because those cancers are somewhat more responsive
to treatment and have longer average survival rates in general.
Still, metastatic cancer is the most dangers kind, with
fewer than one-third of women surviving at least five years
after diagnosis, Johnson's team wrote.
But surgeon Julie Margenthaler, who has studied breast
cancer in young women at the Washington University School of
Medicine in St. Louis, said the new study was limited by a lack
of data on women's family history, including which ones were
carriers of BRCA gene mutations.
Women with those mutations are known to be at high risk of
developing breast and ovarian cancer at a young age.
"It is intriguing data, but I think that it's going to have
to be validated in some other datasets," said Margenthaler, who
was not involved in the new research.
Both she and Johnson agreed that since the number of women
involved is still small, there's no need for the findings to
either cause alarm or change standard mammogram practices.
Johnson said women should still be aware that cancer can
happen at an early age, even if screening isn't recommended.
"Women need to notice changes in their bodies - breast
lumps, feeling bad - and promptly seek medical attention for
those," she said. "There's a tremendous survival improvement
associated with diagnosis before the cancer spreads."
SOURCE:bit.ly/MvXYT6
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health,
editing by Elaine Lies)