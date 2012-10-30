* Regular monitoring is best option, charity says
* Screenings are topic of international debate
* Critics say women undergo unnecessary treatments
By Chris Wickham
LONDON, Oct 30 Breast-cancer screening saves
lives even though it also picks up cases in some women that
would never have caused them a problem, according to a review
published in The Lancet medical journal.
The independent review, commissioned by the charity Cancer
Research UK (CRUK) and Britain's Department of Health, follows
fierce international debate about the benefits of routine
screening and recent research that has argued it does more harm
than good.
"This has become an area of high controversy," said Sir Mike
Richards, the Department of Health's National Cancer Director
and one of the sponsors of the review.
Critics of routine screening argue that women can be
subjected to unnecessary surgery, radiotherapy and medication to
treat cancers that would have posed them no risk.
Harpal Kumar, chief executive of CRUK, acknowledged the
shortcomings of screening but argued that until testing for
breast cancer becomes more sophisticated, regular monitoring is
the best option.
"Screening remains one of the best ways to spot the very
early signs of breast cancer, at a stage when treatment is most
likely to be successful," he said.
"Yet, as the review shows, some cancers will be diagnosed
and treated that would never have caused any harm."
A panel of experts led by University College London
professor Sir Michael Marmot concluded that screening prevents
about 1,300 deaths per year in Britain but can also lead to
about 4,000 women having treatment for a condition that would
never have troubled them.
This means that for every death that is prevented, three
women are over-diagnosed.
The review panel called for improved information, in health
leaflets for instance, to give women a clearer picture of both
the benefits and potential harms before they go for a mammogram.
Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer among women
in Britain, affecting one in eight at some point in their lives.
The country's screening programme invites women aged 50 to 70
for a mammogram every three years and this is being expanded to
ages 47 and 73.
Earlier diagnosis and better treatments have improved the
survival rate to 77 percent in 2007 from 41 percent in 1971,
according to CRUK.
The conclusions of the review are based on analysis of 11
trials that all took place more than 20 years ago, which
assessed whether screening resulted in fewer deaths due to the
disease, compared to when no screening takes place.
The panel acknowledged the studies had limitations, not
least because of their age, but decided the evidence was strong
enough to conclude that women invited for screening have a
relative risk of dying from breast cancer that is 20 percent
less than those who are not invited.
Harpal Kumar said research is under way that could lead to
more sophisticated tests that distinguish aggressive cancers
from those that are not.
This, coupled with a better understanding of genetic
predisposition and lifestyle factors that play a role in breast
cancer, could mean more finely targeted screening and less
over-diagnosis.
"Until this is possible, we'd recommend women who have had
something unusual picked up through screening to seek full
advice and discuss all possible options with their breast cancer
specialist team," he said.
