March 13 Breastfeeding does not seem to protect
babies against becoming overweight or obese children, according
to a European study that included more than 10,000 mothers and
babies.
"It's just a reality check that in itself, promoting
breastfeeding, while a good thing that will have other health
benefits, is unlikely to have any effects on stemming the
obesity epidemic," said lead author Richard Martin, from the
University of Bristol, UK.
Past research has suggested that babies who are breastfed
are less likely to grow up to be obese children, but those
studies compared mothers who chose whether or not to breastfeed,
so they and their children could have been different in other
important ways, researchers said.
The study, which appeared in Journal of the American Medical
Association, included 17,000 mothers and their infants in
Belarus. About half the babies were born at maternity hospitals
that used a World Health Organization-designed initiative to
promote breastfeeding.
All mothers originally breastfed their babies, so the study
was meant to compare how long infants were breastfed, rather
than whether they were breastfed at all, Martin said.
The program to encourage breastfeeding seemed to work. By
three months out, 43 percent of mothers who gave birth at
intervention hospitals were still exclusively breastfeeding,
compared to six percent of women in the comparison group.
Martin said that over the years, his team's study has found
fewer stomach infections and eczema and better thinking and
memory skills among kids in the breast-feeding promotion group.
In this stage of the trial, however, the researchers
compared weight and body fat in about 14,000 children who were
tracked through age 11 and found no differences tied to
breastfeeding. Between 14 and 16 percent of all the children
were overweight and about five percent were obese.
Other researchers, though, said they still felt that
starting breastfeeding in the first place can help ward off
obesity.
Ruth Lawrence, a breastfeeding researcher from the
University of Rochester Medical Center in New York, said past
studies have shown that breastfed babies have more appetite
control than those started on formula, for example.
"Of course it's disappointing that there wasn't a dramatic
difference," Lawrence, who wasn't involved in the story, told
Reuters Health.
Others said the current study doesn't detract from the
importance of breastfeeding, given its other known benefits for
mothers and babies.
"Maybe we shouldn't be touting breastfeeding as an obesity
prevention method, but it's still important," said Alison
Ventura, a nutrition scientist at Drexel University in
Philadelphia.
She recommended that new parents learn about when they
should introduce certain foods to their baby's diet, and in what
portions, as part of thinking about promoting healthy growth
long-term.
"Breastfeeding is just one factor, and maybe studies like
this suggest that it's not just one factor that is going to
reduce obesity rates, it's probably more the combination of
factors," she said.
SOURCE: bit.ly/JjFzqx
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)