UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, July 13 Britain confirmed a case of avian flu at a poultry farm in northern England on Monday, three days after flagging a suspected case there, but said there was little risk to public health or food safety.
The strain found, H7N7, posed a "very low" risk to public health, Britain's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said in its statement.
Officials have imposed a 10 km (6 mile) control zone around the farm and the culling of birds there was continuing.
"We have a strong track record of controlling and eliminating previous outbreaks of avian flu in the UK," Defra said.
Britain had an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu at a duck farm in northern England last November, the first since 2008. Restrictions on the movement of poultry in the surrounding area were lifted a month later. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.