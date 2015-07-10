UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, July 10 Britain said on Friday a suspected case of avian flu had been reported at a poultry farm in northern England, but the risk to public health was very low and there was no food safety risk to customers.
Officials imposed a 10 km (6 mile) control zone to limit risk of the disease spreading and all birds on the farm will be destroyed, the government said. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.