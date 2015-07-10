LONDON, July 10 Britain said on Friday a suspected case of avian flu had been reported at a poultry farm in northern England, but the risk to public health was very low and there was no food safety risk to customers.

Officials imposed a 10 km (6 mile) control zone to limit risk of the disease spreading and all birds on the farm will be destroyed, the government said. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)