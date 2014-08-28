LONDON Aug 28 A fund that helps patients
receive cancer medicines not routinely paid for by Britain's
state health service is to get an extra 160 million pounds ($265
million), although the government is also taking a tougher line
on prices.
The Cancer Drugs Fund will negotiate with the pharmaceutical
industry on cost "to ensure best value" for the National Health
Service (NHS) in England, the Department of Health said on
Thursday.
The fund, which was set up four years ago, is being extended
to 2016 and will be increased to 280 million pounds a year from
200 million.
The funding increase follows a number of controversial
decisions by the National Institute for Health and Care
Excellence (NICE), the country's cost-effectiveness watchdog, to
block payment for some cancer drugs.
Patients in England who cannot get such cancer drugs on the
NHS can apply to the Cancer Drugs Fund to cover the costs.
Alongside the injection of new funds to help patients, two
new drugs have also been identified that will be added to the
fund. These are Astellas and Medivation's
Xtandi for prostate cancer, and Celgene's Revlimid for
a new group of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome, a rare
blood condition.
($1 = 0.6025 British Pounds)
