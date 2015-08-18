LONDON Aug 19 Electronic cigarettes are around
95 percent less harmful than tobacco and should be promoted as a
tool to help smokers quit, a study by an agency of Britain's
Department of Health said on Wednesday.
E-cigarettes, tobacco-free devices people use to inhale
nicotine-laced vapour, have surged in popularity on both sides
of the Atlantic but health organisations have so far been wary
of advocating them as a safer alternative to tobacco and
governments from California to India have tried to introduce
bills to regulate their use more strictly.
"E-cigarettes are not completely risk free but when compared
to smoking, evidence shows they carry just a fraction of the
harm," said Professor Kevin Fenton from Public Health England,
which carried out the study.
Most of the chemicals that cause smoking-related diseases
are absent in e-cigarettes and the current best estimate is that
e-cigarette use is around 95 percent less harmful to health than
smoking, the study said.
Passive inhalation from an e-cigarette was also much less
harmful.
The publicly-funded study goes against a 2014 report by the
World Health Organization that called for stiff regulation of
e-cigarettes and bans on their indoor use and sale to minors.
It also contradicts the finding of another study by
researchers from the University of Southern California which
said this week that U.S. teens who tried electronic cigarettes
might be more than twice as likely to move on to smoking
conventional cigarettes as those who have never tried the
devices.
The Public Health England study said e-cigarettes, which are
already the most popular quitting aids in Britain and the United
States, could be a cheap way to reduce smoking in deprived areas
where there remains a high proportion of smokers.
It criticised media campaigns that have called e-cigarettes
equally or even more harmful than smoking that could serve as a
"gateway" to tobacco cigarettes among teenagers.
"There is no evidence that e-cigarettes are undermining
England's falling smoking rates," said Professor Ann McNeil who
helped author the study.
"Instead the evidence consistently finds that e-cigarettes
are another tool for stopping smoking and in my view smokers
should try vaping, and vapers should stop smoking entirely," she
added.
Almost all of the 2.6 million adults using e-cigarettes in
Britain are current or ex-smokers who are using the devices to
help them quit and only 2 percent of young people are regular
users, the study said.
Tobacco companies such as Philip Morris International
and British American Tobacco (BAT) have viewed
e-cigarettes as a solution to declining sales in Britain and the
United States and have bought makers of the metal devices.
Calling the study an "incredibly important milestone", a BAT
spokesman acknowledged the risk posed by chemicals found in
cigarette smoke and said increasing sales of e-cigarettes would
greatly benefit their customers' health.
(Reporting by Angus Berwick, editing by David Evans)