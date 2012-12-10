BRIEF-U.S. judge dismisses most of Euribor manipulation lawsuit
Feb 21 U.S. judge dismisses most of investor lawsuit accusing major banks of conspiring to manipulate Euribor interest rate -- court ruling
LONDON Dec 10 Britain's health ministry named a former practising doctor, David Haslam, as the preferred candidate to chair the country's healthcare cost-effectiveness watchdog NICE on Monday.
Haslam will take over as chairman of the renamed National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) from Michael Rawlins, assuming he passes scrutiny by a committee of lawmakers.
Rawlins, who has chaired NICE since its creation in 1999, is due to step down in March 2013.
During his time at the helm of the agency, Rawlins has made NICE a powerful force in the pharmaceutical industry with its hard-nosed approach to deciding whether or not pricey new drugs should be used on the state health service.
Haslam, who already leads the NICE Evidence Accreditation Advisory Board, is the immediate past president of the British Medical Association.
NICE will change its official title from the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence next year.
Feb 21 U.S. judge dismisses most of investor lawsuit accusing major banks of conspiring to manipulate Euribor interest rate -- court ruling
* Oil rises as OPEC sees higher compliance with cuts (Updates to U.S. market close)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.