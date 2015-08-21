(Adds details about online publication journal)
By Joseph D'Urso
LONDON, Aug 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Workers in
Britain's health service have little idea how to identify or
help people who have been trafficked, though many think they
have had contact with trafficking victims, researchers said on
Thursday.
Some 87 percent of National Health Service staff quizzed by
researchers from two London universities did not know what
questions to ask to identify trafficking victims, and almost
four-fifths said they lacked the training needed to help such
people.
"Medical professionals are the ones that come into contact
with people who have been trafficked," said Jakub Sobik, a
spokesman for Anti-Slavery, a British human rights charity.
"It's a very delicate situation".
One in eight of those questioned reported contact with
someone they knew or suspected to have been trafficked, rising
to one in five for those working in maternity care.
The academics, from Kings College London and the London
School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, recommended special
training for those working in areas where contact with
trafficked people is likely, such as maternity care, mental
health, paediatrics and emergency medicine.
"You're essentially looking for people who might be showing
signs of abuse or neglect, so that might be physical injury or
sexual abuse," said co-author Siân Oram from King's College.
Another warning sign is if a dominating companion makes the
patient reluctant to speak freely, Oram said.
NHS workers "lack confidence in how to respond
appropriately" if they recognise someone is a trafficking
victim, said the study, published by the online British medical
journal BMJ Open.
Midwives, assistants and other support staff were questioned
as well as doctors and nurses. "It's something that a
receptionist might pick up, it's something a porter might pick
up," Oram told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
In 2014, 2,340 suspected trafficking victims in Britain were
passed to the National Referral Mechanism (NRM), a government
scheme for identifying and supporting victims of human
trafficking, up 34 percent from the previous year.
"Certainly we're seeing year on year more trafficked people
being identified, but we don't know if people are getting better
at identifying, or there are more victims of trafficking," Oram
said.
The Home Office (interior ministry) says there are up to
13,000 victims of modern slavery in Britain, forced to work in
factories and farms, sold for sex in brothels or kept in
domestic servitude, among other forms of slavery. Most come from
Albania, Nigeria, Vietnam and Romania.
Worldwide, people who exploit slaves generate an estimated
$150 billion a year in profits.
