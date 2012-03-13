March 13 Women who are fed up with their
jobs may be more likely to turn to food for comfort in times of
stress, according to a Finnish study.
The study, reported in the American Journal of Clinical
Nutrition, found that those who reported work burnout were also
more likely to have a habit of "emotional" eating, or eating
when stressed, anxious or down, rather than just hungry.
What's more, they were more prone to "uncontrolled" eating
-- the feeling that you're always hungry or can't stop eating
until all the food's gone.
"Those experiencing burnout may be more vulnerable to
emotional eating and uncontrolled eating and have a hindered
ability to make changes in their eating behavior," wrote Nina
Nevanpera of the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, who
led the study.
"We recommend that burnout should be treated first and that
burnout and eating behavior should be evaluated in obesity
treatment."
The findings are based on 230 women ages 30 to 55 who were
part of a clinical trial looking at healthy lifestyle changes.
All were employed, and at the start of the trial they completed
surveys on job burnout and eating habits.
Overall, 22 percent of the women had some degree of work
burnout. As a group, they scored higher on measures of emotional
eating and uncontrolled eating.
On top of that, women who did not have job burnout at the
study's start tended to cut down on uncontrolled eating over one
year. But, on average, the burnout group failed to make that
change.
"Work permeates our lives," said Sherry Pagoto, an associate
professor of medicine at the University of Massachusetts Medical
School and a clinician at the university's Weight Center.
"People may be in a job where they're unhappy, or a marriage
where they're unhappy, and eating can become one of the few
pleasures in their lives," added Pagoto, who was not involved in
the study.
There was no obvious effect of burnout on the women's
weight, however. At the outset, half of the women reporting work
burnout were normal weight -- compared with a third of women
reporting no burnout.
One reason might be education, Nevanpera said. Women with
work burnout generally had a higher education level, and
education, in turn, was linked to lower weight.
Still, she added, emotional eating is a potential risk
factor for becoming heavy in the future. And it's not
particularly healthy, since stressed-out people are more likely
to reach for chocolate or fast food than an apple.
Pagoto agreed that addressing sources of stress in general
was important, adding that big stress triggers in life may make
it difficult to lose weight and keep it off.
When people are not overweight, emotional eating is still
not a good idea, she said. "It's reinforcing a habit that's not
healthy."
SOURCE: bit.ly/yeSCiv
(Reporting from New York by Amy Norton at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)