* Scientists make 3D printed "phantoms" of patients' tumours
* Tool for precision dosing of radiopharmaceuticals
* Latest medical application of emerging technology
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Dec 17 British scientists have developed
a new use for 3D printing, putting it to work to create
personalised replica models of cancerous parts of the body to
allow doctors to target tumours more precisely.
The initiative is the latest example of medicine harnessing
the rapidly emerging technology, which has already been used to
manufacture some medical implants.
3D printing makes products by layering material until a
three-dimensional object is created. Automotive and aerospace
companies use it for producing prototypes as well as creating
specialised tools, mouldings and some end-use parts.
In healthcare, 3D printers are used by dentists to create
replicas of jaws and teeth, as well as some finished dental
implants, while orthopaedic surgeons have tested them to make
customised hip replacements. And last year U.S. scientists grew
human ears from cow cells with the help of a 3D printer.
The new cancer work involves printing 3D "phantoms" of
tumours and organs based on CT scans taken of patients during
treatment. These plastic moulds can be filled with liquid,
allowing experts see in detail the flow of so-called
radiopharmaceuticals.
Radiopharmaceuticals are drugs containing radioactive
material that may be injected into a vein, taken by mouth or
placed in a body cavity. The challenge is to give a dose that is
high enough to kill cancer cells, without causing excessive
collateral damage to healthy tissue.
Glenn Flux, head of radioisotope physics at the Institute of
Cancer Research in London, believes accurate modelling will
allow doctors in future to fine-tune dosing, resulting in the
likely routine use of such 3D printouts.
"If we personalise treatment according to the radiation dose
delivered to the tumour, then we should have a better outcome,"
he said. "I think it will have a huge impact."
Flux and colleagues published a technical paper on their
process in the journal Medical Physics in July, showing the
models can accurately replicate the shape of a patient's tumour
and the surrounding organs, and are now looking to confirm the
benefits in larger studies.
Radiopharmaceuticals are used to treat a number of different
tumours, including thyroid cancer, cancers of nerves cells in
children and certain tumours that have spread to the bones.
Interest in the field has been fuelled by the recent launch of
Bayer's prostate cancer radiopharmaceutical Xofigo.
The team in London used a 3D printer from Stratasys
, one of the leading suppliers of high-end machines.
In October, Stratasys executives said the global 3D-printing
market was expected to swell from $3 billion last year to $21
billion by 2020, according to industry research.
(Editing by David Evans)