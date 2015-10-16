Oct 16 The most influential source for U.S.
oncology treatment guidelines on Friday unveiled ratings aimed
at helping doctors and patients assess the costs versus benefits
of current therapies for two types of blood cancer.
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), a
nonprofit alliance of 26 leading cancer centers, said its new
"Evidence Blocks" for multiple myeloma and chronic myelogenous
leukemia are the first in a series that by the end of next year
will encompass all oncology therapies, other than surgery or
radiation.
The blocks give each therapy a score of between one and five
in five categories: efficacy, safety, quality and consistency of
evidence and affordability. They will supplement NCCN's widely
followed guidelines for oncology care.
In examples released on Friday, NCCN rated primary
treatments for CML: Bristol-Myers Squibb's Sprycel, and
Novartis AG's Gleevec and Tasigna. Ratings for all
three were nearly identical: highly effective and very
expensive.
For newly diagnosed myeloma patients eligible for a stem
cell transplant, NCCN lists six "preferred" regimens, four of
which contain Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's Velcade and
various chemotherapies, one that includes Celgene Corp's
Revlimid and another that combines Velcade and
Revlimid. The Velcade/Revlimid/dexamethasone regimen is rated as
the most effective and the most expensive.
NCCN lists Amgen Inc's Kyprolis, in combination
with Revlimid and dexamethasone, as another upfront therapy for
myeloma. The Kyprolis regimen was rated highly effective, mildly
toxic, average in terms of evidence, mainly consistent in terms
of trial data, and very expensive.
Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer that develops in
the bone marrow, while CML starts in certain blood-forming cells
of the bone marrow. Multiple myeloma is diagnosed in about
27,000 Americans each year, and CML is occurs in about 7,000,
according to the American Cancer Society.
