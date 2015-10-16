(Adds NCCN comment, oncologist comment)
Oct 16 The most influential source for U.S.
oncology treatment guidelines on Friday unveiled ratings aimed
at helping doctors and patients assess the costs versus benefits
of current therapies for two types of blood cancer.
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN), a
nonprofit alliance of 26 leading cancer centers, said its new
"Evidence Blocks" for multiple myeloma and chronic myelogenous
leukemia are the first in a series that by the end of next year
will encompass all oncology therapies, other than surgery or
radiation. They will supplement NCCN's widely followed
guidelines for oncology care.
"I have 28 regimens to choose from in relapsed myeloma,"
said Dr. Craig Hofmeister, a hematologist with the Ohio State
University Comprehensive Cancer Center and a member of the NCCN
myeloma guidelines panel. "These are crafted to provide a little
bit more information about cost, effectiveness, safety - all
those things that the NCCN guidelines in the past haven't
provided."
The blocks give each therapy a score of between one and five
in five categories: efficacy, safety, quality and consistency of
evidence and affordability.
"This gives people permission to talk about cost and
affordability," NCCN Chief Executive Officer Dr. Robert Carlson
said on a conference call. "The patient is often embarrassed to
bring up cost, and physicians hesitate to bring it up ... but
that can result in a prescription not being filled because a
patient can't pay for it."
Ratings for primary CML treatments - Bristol-Myers Squibb's
Sprycel, and Novartis AG's Gleevec and Tasigna
- are nearly identical. All three scored highly effective and
very expensive.
For newly diagnosed myeloma patients eligible for a stem
cell transplant, NCCN lists six "preferred" regimens, four
containing Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's Velcade and
various chemotherapies, one with Celgene Corp's
Revlimid and another that combines Velcade and Revlimid. The
Velcade/Revlimid/dexamethasone regimen is rated as the most
effective and the most expensive.
NCCN lists Amgen Inc's Kyprolis, with Revlimid and
dexamethasone, as another upfront myeloma therapy, but it is not
"preferred" because pivotal trial results are still awaited.
The Kyprolis regimen was rated highly effective, mildly toxic,
average in terms of evidence, mainly consistent in terms of
trial data, and very expensive.
Multiple myeloma starts in the bone marrow's plasma cells,
while CML starts in certain blood-forming cells. Multiple
myeloma is diagnosed in about 27,000 Americans each year, and
CML is occurs in about 7,000, according to the American Cancer
Society.
