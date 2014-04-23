By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK, April 23
NEW YORK, April 23 Cancer is the first disease
where physicians have personalized treatment, matching a tumor's
genetics to the appropriate chemotherapy, and now it may be the
first in which prevention, too, can be personalized.
Two decades after scientists discovered that aspirin might
reduce the risk of colorectal cancer, a new study finds that it
has that benefit almost exclusively in people with genes that
produce high levels of a particular enzyme. Those whose DNA
produces low levels of the enzyme benefit hardly at all,
scientists reported on Wednesday in the journal Science
Translational Medicine.
"If you have low levels of (the enzyme), taking aspirin to
reduce your colon cancer risk is probably not helping you," said
Dr. Sanford Markowitz, professor of cancer genetics at Case
Western Reserve School of Medicine in Cleveland and co-leader of
the study. "But people with higher levels are getting a bang for
the buck: The combination of high enzyme levels plus taking
aspirin really seems to be the key to measurably reducing colon
cancer risk."
Identifying who can cut their risk of colorectal cancer,
which the American Cancer Society projects will kill 50,000
people in the United States this year, by taking aspirin is
especially important because the drug poses a significant risk
of ulcers and gastrointestinal bleeding, which can be fatal.
Because the gastrointestinal dangers are too great to
justify the uncertain benefits, the U.S. Preventive Services
Task Force, which advises the government, recommends against the
use of aspirin to prevent colorectal cancer in the general
population.
"But if you could tailor prevention to people who have both
a high risk of the disease and the greatest likelihood of
benefiting from it, that could change the balance," said Dr
Andrew Chan of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, who
co-led the study.
TARGETING PROSTAGLANDINS
Both the enzyme, called 15-PGDH, and aspirin target
prostaglandins. These molecules promote the growth of colon
cells and also inflammation; both increase the risk of cancer.
Aspirin inhibits production of prostaglandins. The enzyme
chews them up. Result: lower levels of cancer-promoting
molecules.
Chan and his team mined the long-running Nurses' Health
Study and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study, both based
at Harvard School of Public Health and sister institutions.
Among the 127,865 participants were 270 cases of colorectal
cancer for which the Boston team had records of aspirin use.
Markowitz's team them determined the levels of the genetic
material that produces 15-PGDH in the patients' colons.
In people whose DNA produces high levels of the enzyme,
regular aspirin use reduced the risk of colorectal cancer by
half, and possibly by as much as two-thirds. In people with
lower levels, aspirin use reduced risk by only 10 percent, and
may have increased it.
"That represents a clean yes-or-no about who would benefit
from aspirin," Markowitz said.
In any research that examines what people do on their own
rather than what they're assigned to do as part of a study - in
this case, take aspirin or not - it's always possible that
something other than the factor scientists focused on caused the
different health effects. Chan and his team are confident they
eliminated smoking, eating meat, drinking alcohol and other
lifestyle factors as explanations for the different colon-cancer
rates, leaving only aspirin and enzyme levels.
"But there is always a chance that something else is going
on and we don't know it, like all the high-PGDH people were also
marathon runners" or had some other trait that slashed their
cancer risk, said Markowitz, who is also a medical oncologist at
University Hospitals Case Medical Center.
About half the U.S. population produces high levels of the
enzyme in the colon, and half produce low levels. Neither blood
nor genetic testing is reliable for the enzyme, Markowitz said,
but its levels can be measured via colon biopsy, which can be
done during a routine colonoscopy.
The people most likely to benefit from aspirin, in terms of
colorectal cancer, are those with a family history of the
disease or a personal history of certain polyps, and should have
screening colonoscopies anyway, Markowitz pointed out.
An earlier study, in lab mice, found that 15-PGDH seemed to
boost the ability of celecoxib (sold by Pfizer as
Celebrex) to prevent colon tumors. But with low 15-PGDH levels,
the drug had no such benefit. It is likely, Markowitz said, that
in people, too, celecoxib's effect on the risk of colon cancer
depends on 15-PGDH levels.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)