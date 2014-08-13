By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 13 Common soil bacteria injected
into solid cancers in pet dogs and one human patient shrank many
of the tumors, scientists reported on Wednesday.
The preliminary findings offered hope that the experimental
treatment could turn out to be more effective than existing
cancer therapies for some inoperable tumors such as those of the
lung, breast, and pancreas, which often fail to respond to
radiation and chemotherapy.
Radiation requires oxygen to kill cells, but the deep
interior of tumors is nearly oxygen-free. Chemotherapy requires
blood vessels to carry drugs into tumors, whose interiors
generally lack such plumbing.
"But these conditions make the tumors perfect for bacteria
that thrive in low-oxygen environments," said oncologist Shibin
Zhou of the Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer
Center in Baltimore, Maryland, a senior author of the study.
Doctors first tried using streptococcus bacteria to attack
tumors 100 years ago, but that and recent attempts with
salmonella proved to be toxic, ineffective, or both.
The idea nevertheless made sense, and a decade ago Hopkins
scientists resurrected the approach using Clostridium novyi soil
bacteria. They genetically modified the bug by removing DNA that
makes a toxic protein, and decided to inject only spores, which
are less likely to cause infection.
They then enlisted veterinary oncologists at seven pet
clinics across the United States. Sixteen dogs, from a border
collie to golden retrievers and shepherds, received injections
of 100 million clostridium spores.
The scientists chose dogs rather than common lab animals
because their cancers are more genetically similar to humans',
potentially making the results more relevant.
Tumors shrank in three of the 16 dogs, and disappeared in
three more, the researchers reported in Science Translational
Medicine.
At M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, a patient with
retroperitoneal leiomyosarcoma, an aggressive cancer of the
abdomen that had spread to her liver, lungs, bones, and arm,
received an injection of 10,000 spores into a metastatic tumor
in her arm. She initially ran a fever and felt severe pain (a
sign that her immune system was attacking the cancer) but the
tumor shrank in and around her arm bone. Tumors elsewhere
continued to grow.
What seems to happen, Zhou said, is that the spores release
enzymes that destroy nearby tumor cells "so precisely we call it
biosurgery." Also, the immune system senses the bacteria and
dispatches tumor-killing cells.
BioMed Valley Discoveries, a research and development
company in Kansas City, Missouri, is recruiting patients with
solid tumors that have not responded to therapy for a trial
assessing the safety and optimal dose of clostridium, at M.D.
Anderson and other sites. "We anticipate that proceeding through
Phase 1 and future later-stage trials will take many years,"
said BioMed's Saurabh Saha.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by James Dalgleish)