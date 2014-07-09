LONDON, July 9 Bowel cancer patients with high
levels of vitamin D in their blood are more likely to survive
the disease, according to research published on Wednesday.
Scientists who studied almost 1,600 patients after surgery
for bowel cancer found those with the highest levels of vitamin
D have half the risk of dying of the disease compared with those
with the lowest levels.
The study is the first to correlate the long-term survival
prospects of bowel cancer patients after diagnosis with total
blood levels of vitamin D.
Vitamin D, sometimes known as the "sunshine vitamin", is
made in the body when the skin is exposed to sunlight and is
found in foods such as fish liver oil, eggs and fatty fish such
as salmon, herring and mackerel.
It is known to boost the uptake of calcium and bone
formation. Some observational studies have also suggested a link
between low levels of vitamin D and greater risks of many acute
and chronic diseases.
Malcolm Dunlop of the Medical Research Council Human
Genetics Unit at the University of Edinburgh who led this study,
said it suggested vitamin D supplements may be worth exploring
for bowel cancer patients.
"Our findings are promising but it is important to note that
this is an observational study (and) we need carefully designed
randomised clinical trials before we can confirm whether taking
vitamin D supplements offers any survival benefit," he said.
Bowel cancer, also known as colon or colorectal cancer, is
the second most common cancer in Europe with around 447,000 new
cases diagnosed in 2012, said the charity Cancer Research UK
which funded this study.
Dunlop's team tested blood samples from almost 1,600
patients after surgery for bowel cancer. They found the greatest
benefit of vitamin D in patients with stage 2 cancers, when the
tumour may be quite large but the disease has not yet spread.
Three quarters of the patients with the highest vitamin D
levels were still alive after five years, compared with fewer
than two thirds of those with the lowest levels, they found.
The team, whose work was published in the Journal of
Clinical Oncology, said they now plan to set up a clinical trial
to test whether taking vitamin D tablets in combination with
chemotherapy can improve bowel cancer survival rates.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Gareth Jones)